1910 28TH STREET S
1910 28TH STREET S
1910 28th Street South
1910 28th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Highland Oaks
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
on-site laundry
parking
Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow wih a covered front porch. Just had a facelift with new paint and flooring. Laundry room with WD hookups, backyard, driveway and off-street parking.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Does 1910 28TH STREET S have any available units?
1910 28TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1910 28TH STREET S have?
Some of 1910 28TH STREET S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1910 28TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
1910 28TH STREET S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 28TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 1910 28TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 1910 28TH STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 1910 28TH STREET S does offer parking.
Does 1910 28TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 28TH STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 28TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 1910 28TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 1910 28TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 1910 28TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 28TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1910 28TH STREET S does not have units with dishwashers.
