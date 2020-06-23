All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1910 28TH STREET S

1910 28th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

1910 28th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Highland Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow wih a covered front porch. Just had a facelift with new paint and flooring. Laundry room with WD hookups, backyard, driveway and off-street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 28TH STREET S have any available units?
1910 28TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1910 28TH STREET S have?
Some of 1910 28TH STREET S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 28TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
1910 28TH STREET S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 28TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 1910 28TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1910 28TH STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 1910 28TH STREET S does offer parking.
Does 1910 28TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 28TH STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 28TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 1910 28TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 1910 28TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 1910 28TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 28TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1910 28TH STREET S does not have units with dishwashers.
