All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 190 POMPANO DRIVE SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
190 POMPANO DRIVE SE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

190 POMPANO DRIVE SE

190 Pompano Drive Southeast · (727) 418-5745
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

190 Pompano Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 561 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Island living at its best. This adorable ground floor unit is on the lake and has an updated galley kitchen and bathroom with tile throughout. Walk out onto your large paved patio with pet gate and plenty of room for patio furniture, kayaks and grill. The community is gated and has a club house, pool, fitness, tennis courts, kayak storage and plenty of open parking. Small pet with owner approval. First and security deposit. Refundable pet deposit $300. Online Tenant application to Property Frameworks, $50 each applicant 18+. HOA approval $100 each. All leases participate in the HVAC Filter Maintenance Program at a cost of $20/month and A/C filters are delivered monthly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 190 POMPANO DRIVE SE have any available units?
190 POMPANO DRIVE SE has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 190 POMPANO DRIVE SE have?
Some of 190 POMPANO DRIVE SE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 190 POMPANO DRIVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
190 POMPANO DRIVE SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 190 POMPANO DRIVE SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 190 POMPANO DRIVE SE is pet friendly.
Does 190 POMPANO DRIVE SE offer parking?
Yes, 190 POMPANO DRIVE SE does offer parking.
Does 190 POMPANO DRIVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 190 POMPANO DRIVE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 190 POMPANO DRIVE SE have a pool?
Yes, 190 POMPANO DRIVE SE has a pool.
Does 190 POMPANO DRIVE SE have accessible units?
No, 190 POMPANO DRIVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 190 POMPANO DRIVE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 190 POMPANO DRIVE SE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 190 POMPANO DRIVE SE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity