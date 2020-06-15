190 POMPANO DRIVE SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

Island living at its best. This adorable ground floor unit is on the lake and has an updated galley kitchen and bathroom with tile throughout. Walk out onto your large paved patio with pet gate and plenty of room for patio furniture, kayaks and grill. The community is gated and has a club house, pool, fitness, tennis courts, kayak storage and plenty of open parking. Small pet with owner approval. First and security deposit. Refundable pet deposit $300. Online Tenant application to Property Frameworks, $50 each applicant 18+. HOA approval $100 each. All leases participate in the HVAC Filter Maintenance Program at a cost of $20/month and A/C filters are delivered monthly.