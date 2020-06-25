186 22ND AVENUE N

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Old NE St Pete Remodeled Mediterranean revival 4 unit apartment building. Blocks to downtown , St. Petersburg & waterfront. Convenient to 275 & bay bridges. Beautiful and clean! 2nd floor location, Large 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with home office/study/craft area. Spacious apartment (940 sq ft +/-) ceramic tile & refinished hardwood floors, updated kitchen w/ granite, dishwasher, updated bathroom. Small pet ok. Rent includes water, sewer, garbage, and pest control. Laundry room on-site in garage. Won't last! They rent fast, so please act quickly! $1095/mo