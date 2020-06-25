186 22ND AVENUE N

Amenities
Old NE St Pete Remodeled Mediterranean revival 4 unit apartment building. Blocks to downtown , St. Petersburg & waterfront. Convenient to 275 & bay bridges. Beautiful and clean! 2nd floor location, Large 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with home office/study/craft area. Spacious apartment (940 sq ft +/-) ceramic tile & refinished hardwood floors, updated kitchen w/ granite, dishwasher, updated bathroom. Small pet ok. Rent includes water, sewer, garbage, and pest control. Laundry room on-site in garage. Won't last! They rent fast, so please act quickly! $1095/mo