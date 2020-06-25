All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 186 22ND AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
186 22ND AVENUE N
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:37 PM

186 22ND AVENUE N

186 22nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

186 22nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Old NE St Pete Remodeled Mediterranean revival 4 unit apartment building. Blocks to downtown , St. Petersburg & waterfront. Convenient to 275 & bay bridges. Beautiful and clean! 2nd floor location, Large 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with home office/study/craft area. Spacious apartment (940 sq ft +/-) ceramic tile & refinished hardwood floors, updated kitchen w/ granite, dishwasher, updated bathroom. Small pet ok. Rent includes water, sewer, garbage, and pest control. Laundry room on-site in garage. Won't last! They rent fast, so please act quickly! $1095/mo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 186 22ND AVENUE N have any available units?
186 22ND AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 186 22ND AVENUE N have?
Some of 186 22ND AVENUE N's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 186 22ND AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
186 22ND AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 186 22ND AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 186 22ND AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 186 22ND AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 186 22ND AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 186 22ND AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 186 22ND AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 186 22ND AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 186 22ND AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 186 22ND AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 186 22ND AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 186 22ND AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 186 22ND AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus