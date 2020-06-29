All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:32 AM

1835 18TH AVENUE S

1835 18th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1835 18th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Melrose - Mercy

Amenities

some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cozy one bedroom tiled unit with newer paint. Water, sewer, and trash included in rent. On bus line. Large shared fenced yard. Near shopping center. Building is a fourplex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1835 18TH AVENUE S have any available units?
1835 18TH AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 1835 18TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
1835 18TH AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1835 18TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 1835 18TH AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1835 18TH AVENUE S offer parking?
No, 1835 18TH AVENUE S does not offer parking.
Does 1835 18TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1835 18TH AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1835 18TH AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 1835 18TH AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 1835 18TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 1835 18TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 1835 18TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1835 18TH AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1835 18TH AVENUE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1835 18TH AVENUE S does not have units with air conditioning.
