1830 3rd St S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
1830 3rd St S
1830 3rd Street South
·
No Longer Available
Location
1830 3rd Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Old Southeast
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
extra storage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 to see this beautiful St. Pete home. Three bedrooms and 2 bath. Garage is a bedroom and storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1830 3rd St S have any available units?
1830 3rd St S doesn't have any available units at this time.
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1830 3rd St S have?
Some of 1830 3rd St S's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1830 3rd St S currently offering any rent specials?
1830 3rd St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1830 3rd St S pet-friendly?
No, 1830 3rd St S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 1830 3rd St S offer parking?
Yes, 1830 3rd St S offers parking.
Does 1830 3rd St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1830 3rd St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1830 3rd St S have a pool?
No, 1830 3rd St S does not have a pool.
Does 1830 3rd St S have accessible units?
No, 1830 3rd St S does not have accessible units.
Does 1830 3rd St S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1830 3rd St S has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
