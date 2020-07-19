Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 1786 17th Street South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1786 17th Street South
Last updated May 1 2019 at 7:59 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1786 17th Street South
1786 17th Street South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1786 17th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Melrose - Mercy
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1786 17th Street South have any available units?
1786 17th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
Is 1786 17th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
1786 17th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1786 17th Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 1786 17th Street South is pet friendly.
Does 1786 17th Street South offer parking?
No, 1786 17th Street South does not offer parking.
Does 1786 17th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1786 17th Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1786 17th Street South have a pool?
No, 1786 17th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 1786 17th Street South have accessible units?
No, 1786 17th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 1786 17th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 1786 17th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1786 17th Street South have units with air conditioning?
No, 1786 17th Street South does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront
1515 Eden Isle Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Similar Pages
St. Petersburg 1 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Apartments with Parking
St. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg
Apartments Near Colleges
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
Eckerd College
Florida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus