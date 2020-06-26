Rent Calculator
St. Petersburg, FL
1778 54th St N
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:25 AM
1778 54th St N
1778 54th Street North
·
No Longer Available
Location
1778 54th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Disston Heights
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
-
(RLNE4992402)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1778 54th St N have any available units?
1778 54th St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1778 54th St N have?
Some of 1778 54th St N's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1778 54th St N currently offering any rent specials?
1778 54th St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1778 54th St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1778 54th St N is pet friendly.
Does 1778 54th St N offer parking?
Yes, 1778 54th St N offers parking.
Does 1778 54th St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1778 54th St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1778 54th St N have a pool?
No, 1778 54th St N does not have a pool.
Does 1778 54th St N have accessible units?
No, 1778 54th St N does not have accessible units.
Does 1778 54th St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1778 54th St N does not have units with dishwashers.
