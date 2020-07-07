All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

1769 DAYTON ST S

1769 Dayton Street South · No Longer Available
Location

1769 Dayton Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Mel-Tan Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOME - ST PETERSBURG - CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOME - ST PETERSBURG, NEWLY RENOVATED HOME, KITCHEN WHITE SHAKER CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WASHER & DRYER CONNECTION AND A FULLY FENCED IN BACK YARD. CONVENIENT LOCATION TO SHOPS AND SCHOOLS

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $350 - $550 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.
Section 8 Accepted

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call 1(727) 513-6794

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

(RLNE5744625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1769 DAYTON ST S have any available units?
1769 DAYTON ST S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1769 DAYTON ST S have?
Some of 1769 DAYTON ST S's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1769 DAYTON ST S currently offering any rent specials?
1769 DAYTON ST S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1769 DAYTON ST S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1769 DAYTON ST S is pet friendly.
Does 1769 DAYTON ST S offer parking?
No, 1769 DAYTON ST S does not offer parking.
Does 1769 DAYTON ST S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1769 DAYTON ST S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1769 DAYTON ST S have a pool?
No, 1769 DAYTON ST S does not have a pool.
Does 1769 DAYTON ST S have accessible units?
No, 1769 DAYTON ST S does not have accessible units.
Does 1769 DAYTON ST S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1769 DAYTON ST S does not have units with dishwashers.

