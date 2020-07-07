1769 DAYTON ST S

Amenities
CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOME - ST PETERSBURG - CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOME - ST PETERSBURG, NEWLY RENOVATED HOME, KITCHEN WHITE SHAKER CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WASHER & DRYER CONNECTION AND A FULLY FENCED IN BACK YARD. CONVENIENT LOCATION TO SHOPS AND SCHOOLS
Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $350 - $550 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.
Section 8 Accepted
For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call 1(727) 513-6794
PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.
(RLNE5744625)