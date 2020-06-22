Sign Up
Last updated March 1 2020 at 10:20 AM
1750 1/2 2ND AVENUE N
1750 1/2 2nd Ave N
No Longer Available
St. Petersburg
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Location
1750 1/2 2nd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Amenities
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Garage apartment available for a 6 month lease. 2 bed 1 bath. All wood new laminate flooring, No Carpet! Available 1st week in February.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1750 1/2 2ND AVENUE N have any available units?
1750 1/2 2ND AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time.
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1750 1/2 2ND AVENUE N have?
Some of 1750 1/2 2ND AVENUE N's amenities include garage, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1750 1/2 2ND AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
1750 1/2 2ND AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 1/2 2ND AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 1750 1/2 2ND AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 1750 1/2 2ND AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 1750 1/2 2ND AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 1750 1/2 2ND AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1750 1/2 2ND AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 1/2 2ND AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 1750 1/2 2ND AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 1750 1/2 2ND AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 1750 1/2 2ND AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 1/2 2ND AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1750 1/2 2ND AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
