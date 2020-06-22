All apartments in St. Petersburg
1750 1/2 2ND AVENUE N

1750 1/2 2nd Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

1750 1/2 2nd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Amenities

garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Garage apartment available for a 6 month lease. 2 bed 1 bath. All wood new laminate flooring, No Carpet! Available 1st week in February.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1750 1/2 2ND AVENUE N have any available units?
1750 1/2 2ND AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1750 1/2 2ND AVENUE N have?
Some of 1750 1/2 2ND AVENUE N's amenities include garage, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1750 1/2 2ND AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
1750 1/2 2ND AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 1/2 2ND AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 1750 1/2 2ND AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1750 1/2 2ND AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 1750 1/2 2ND AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 1750 1/2 2ND AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1750 1/2 2ND AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 1/2 2ND AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 1750 1/2 2ND AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 1750 1/2 2ND AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 1750 1/2 2ND AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 1/2 2ND AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1750 1/2 2ND AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.

