Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

1745 Patton Ave S

1745 Patton Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1745 Patton Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Melrose - Mercy

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3/1 Family Home Across from Park - This charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom Single Family Home is calling you! Fresh paint, Tile bathroom, Washer and Dryer Hook ups and Central A/C. Schedule a showing before it's too late!

HOW CAN I SEE IT?
To see this home, Drive By First and just give Nina a call or text at (813) 419-0938 .

WHERE CAN I GET AN APPLICATION?
After driving by, contact Nina at (813) 419-0938 or nina@momentumflorida.com to schedule a showing and for the link to the application. Please read the qualifications below and do not apply if you do not qualify.

There is a $75 application fee for each adult.

WHAT MUST I BRING TO FINISH THE APPLICATION PROCESS?

1. Money Order for App Fee: $75/adult

2. Photo ID

3. A 2nd form of ID (i.e. Social Security Card)

4. Last 3 Months of Pay Stubs & Bank Statements + any other documents proving your gross income is a minimum of $2,488****

5. Last 3 months bank statements.

HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO KNOW IF I AM APPROVED OR NOT?
It typically takes 24 to 48 hours but you must see the home FIRST!

WHAT IS YOUR DEPOSIT?
The deposit is the same as 1 month's rent.

WHAT ARE THE MOVE IN COSTS?
Application Fees
Security Deposit (Used to Hold)
Full Month's Rent (Any prorated portion will be due the 1st of the following month)
Any pet fees- if applicable

WHAT IS YOUR PET POLICY?
Most of our rentals allow pets. They must be full grown and spayed/neutered. Breed restrictions apply and there is a one time pet fee.

WHAT ARE YOUR REQUIREMENTS?
You have to have good rental history
Income requirement is 2.5 times the monthly rent
You have to have at least 6 months job history
Credit and Criminal Background checks are required

(RLNE5467309)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1745 Patton Ave S have any available units?
1745 Patton Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 1745 Patton Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
1745 Patton Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1745 Patton Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1745 Patton Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 1745 Patton Ave S offer parking?
No, 1745 Patton Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 1745 Patton Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1745 Patton Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1745 Patton Ave S have a pool?
No, 1745 Patton Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 1745 Patton Ave S have accessible units?
No, 1745 Patton Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 1745 Patton Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1745 Patton Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1745 Patton Ave S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1745 Patton Ave S has units with air conditioning.

