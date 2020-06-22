1743 22ND AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Location, Just East of I-275, Convenient for Commuters! Centrally Located. Easy to Downtown St. Petersburg and 4th St N Shopping & Restaurants. This Spacious Home was Remodeled in 2010. Ceramic Tile and Wood Laminate Flooring. Ceiling Fans Throughout. Living Dining Area Has French Doors that Open Up to the Back Patio. Huge Master Bedroom with Walk in Closet. Galley Style Walk Through Kitchen. Master Bath with Duel Sinks and Tiled Walk in Shower. The Bonus Room Could be Used as a Formal Dining Room, Family Room or Play Room. The Second & Third Bedrooms have Double Closets. Inside Utility Room has Washer Dryer Hook Ups. Large Fenced In Yard with Storage Shed "As Is". Pets OK with a Non-Refundable Pet Fee of $350 and Pet Profile.