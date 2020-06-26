1725 PRESTON STREET S

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

1925 St. Petersburg 2/1 Cottage. Beautifully renovated with wood and tile flooring throughout the home, from the front entrance,home opens up to a spacious living and dining room area with wood accented walls and crown molding. Kitchen features tile flooring, new cabinets with granite countertops. Off the kitchen is a laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups and door leading to the rear yard. Great walk-in closet and newly added shelving is located in the master bedroom. Bathroom features tiled flooring and shower. Property shares a drive way and large rear and side yard with a 4/2 bath garage style apartment. Rent includes water, sewer and trash! Convenient to public transportation and shopping.