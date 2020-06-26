All apartments in St. Petersburg
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1725 PRESTON STREET S
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:15 AM

1725 PRESTON STREET S

1725 Preston Street South · No Longer Available
Location

1725 Preston Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Melrose - Mercy

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1925 St. Petersburg 2/1 Cottage. Beautifully renovated with wood and tile flooring throughout the home, from the front entrance,home opens up to a spacious living and dining room area with wood accented walls and crown molding. Kitchen features tile flooring, new cabinets with granite countertops. Off the kitchen is a laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups and door leading to the rear yard. Great walk-in closet and newly added shelving is located in the master bedroom. Bathroom features tiled flooring and shower. Property shares a drive way and large rear and side yard with a 4/2 bath garage style apartment. Rent includes water, sewer and trash! Convenient to public transportation and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 PRESTON STREET S have any available units?
1725 PRESTON STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1725 PRESTON STREET S have?
Some of 1725 PRESTON STREET S's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 PRESTON STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
1725 PRESTON STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 PRESTON STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 1725 PRESTON STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1725 PRESTON STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 1725 PRESTON STREET S offers parking.
Does 1725 PRESTON STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1725 PRESTON STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 PRESTON STREET S have a pool?
No, 1725 PRESTON STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 1725 PRESTON STREET S have accessible units?
No, 1725 PRESTON STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 PRESTON STREET S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1725 PRESTON STREET S does not have units with dishwashers.
