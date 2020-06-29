Wow! Remodeled 2 bed/ 1 bath in a duplex! Centrally located! Beautiful thorough! Freshly painted. New kitchen cabinets. Nice bathroom and bedrooms with a walk in closet space. EASY MOVE IN WITH US! Rules and Regulations are on our website!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1722 9th Avenue North - 1 have any available units?
1722 9th Avenue North - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.