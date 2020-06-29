All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated October 12 2019 at 1:13 AM

1722 9th Avenue North - 1

1722 9th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1722 9th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wow! Remodeled 2 bed/ 1 bath in a duplex! Centrally located!
Beautiful thorough! Freshly painted. New kitchen cabinets.
Nice bathroom and bedrooms with a walk in closet space. EASY MOVE IN WITH US! Rules and Regulations are on our website!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 9th Avenue North - 1 have any available units?
1722 9th Avenue North - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 1722 9th Avenue North - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1722 9th Avenue North - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 9th Avenue North - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1722 9th Avenue North - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1722 9th Avenue North - 1 offer parking?
No, 1722 9th Avenue North - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1722 9th Avenue North - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1722 9th Avenue North - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 9th Avenue North - 1 have a pool?
No, 1722 9th Avenue North - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1722 9th Avenue North - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1722 9th Avenue North - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 9th Avenue North - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1722 9th Avenue North - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1722 9th Avenue North - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1722 9th Avenue North - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
