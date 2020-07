Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage cats allowed accessible guest suite internet cafe online portal package receiving

1701 Central adds to the Grand Central experience by providing modern living options and amenities selected with you top-of-mind. We know you’re looking for a tight-knit community that maintains the integrity of the neighborhood, and that’s why we’re here. 1701 Central leads with functional design infused with local art, and contemporary interiors and finishes, giving you the most value out of your living space.