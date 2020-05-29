Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1696 56TH STREET N
1696 56th Street North
·
No Longer Available
Location
1696 56th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Disston Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full bath pool home available in the Tyrone area! Sort term seasonal rental only!!! Available January 10, 2019-May 1, 2019! Sorry, no pets!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1696 56TH STREET N have any available units?
1696 56TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time.
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1696 56TH STREET N have?
Some of 1696 56TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 1696 56TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
1696 56TH STREET N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1696 56TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 1696 56TH STREET N is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 1696 56TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 1696 56TH STREET N does offer parking.
Does 1696 56TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1696 56TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1696 56TH STREET N have a pool?
Yes, 1696 56TH STREET N has a pool.
Does 1696 56TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 1696 56TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 1696 56TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1696 56TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.
