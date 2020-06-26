Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 1670 21st Avenue South - 1/2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1670 21st Avenue South - 1/2
Last updated March 13 2020 at 3:15 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1670 21st Avenue South - 1/2
1670 21st Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1670 21st Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Fruitland Heights
Amenities
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Humble 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit available in St. Petersburg for rent! Call today for details!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1670 21st Avenue South - 1/2 have any available units?
1670 21st Avenue South - 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1670 21st Avenue South - 1/2 have?
Some of 1670 21st Avenue South - 1/2's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1670 21st Avenue South - 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
1670 21st Avenue South - 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1670 21st Avenue South - 1/2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1670 21st Avenue South - 1/2 is pet friendly.
Does 1670 21st Avenue South - 1/2 offer parking?
No, 1670 21st Avenue South - 1/2 does not offer parking.
Does 1670 21st Avenue South - 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1670 21st Avenue South - 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1670 21st Avenue South - 1/2 have a pool?
No, 1670 21st Avenue South - 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 1670 21st Avenue South - 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 1670 21st Avenue South - 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1670 21st Avenue South - 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1670 21st Avenue South - 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Similar Pages
St. Petersburg 1 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly Apartments
St. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg
Apartments Near Colleges
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
Eckerd College
Florida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus