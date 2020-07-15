1610 12th Ave S #1

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Quaint 1/1 in south St.Pete - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



1 Bedroom 1 Bath,



This charming little 1 bedroom 1 bath features and updated kitchen, ceiling fans throughout and is available now!! A little south of downtown St. Petersburg, close to schools, hospitals, easy access to I-75.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.



(RLNE5897391)