Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:40 AM

1610 12th Ave S #1

1610 12th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1610 12th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Melrose - Mercy

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Quaint 1/1 in south St.Pete - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

1 Bedroom 1 Bath,

This charming little 1 bedroom 1 bath features and updated kitchen, ceiling fans throughout and is available now!! A little south of downtown St. Petersburg, close to schools, hospitals, easy access to I-75.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.

(RLNE5897391)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 12th Ave S #1 have any available units?
1610 12th Ave S #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1610 12th Ave S #1 have?
Some of 1610 12th Ave S #1's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 12th Ave S #1 currently offering any rent specials?
1610 12th Ave S #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 12th Ave S #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1610 12th Ave S #1 is pet friendly.
Does 1610 12th Ave S #1 offer parking?
Yes, 1610 12th Ave S #1 offers parking.
Does 1610 12th Ave S #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1610 12th Ave S #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 12th Ave S #1 have a pool?
No, 1610 12th Ave S #1 does not have a pool.
Does 1610 12th Ave S #1 have accessible units?
No, 1610 12th Ave S #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 12th Ave S #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1610 12th Ave S #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
