Last updated May 6 2020 at 1:21 AM

160 16TH STREET N

160 16th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

160 16th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
bike storage
new construction
yoga
Under Construction. Vantage luxury lofts is centrally located on the edge of the vibrant Edge District and the up and coming Grand Central Districts, at the corner of 16th Street N and 1st Avenue N. Just outside your door are authentic and creative restaurants, nightlife, craft breweries, boutique shopping, arts and more. These impressive living spaces and quality building features include cast-in-place concrete construction, expansive window walls with panoramic views and smart home technology. The Cordova, one of only a few premium first floor lofts consists of two bedroom, two bathrooms with 1,434 SF of luxury living space as well as an expansive 20’ x 5’ patio. Interior features include 16’ exposed concrete ceiling heights, wood plank style flooring, a Master Bedroom with a walk-in closet and in-unit side by side washer and dryer. This open floorplan highlights a spacious kitchen with custom cabinetry, center island, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Bathrooms feature oversized tile showers with glass enclosures, floating vanities and solid surface countertops. Vantage takes industrial chic to new levels of comfort and style with innovative living spaces and inspired amenities including a roof top pool deck, sky lounge and bar, pet spa, fitness/yoga studio, a rideshare pick-up lounge, bike storage and repair.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 16TH STREET N have any available units?
160 16TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 160 16TH STREET N have?
Some of 160 16TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 16TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
160 16TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 16TH STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 160 16TH STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 160 16TH STREET N offer parking?
No, 160 16TH STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 160 16TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 160 16TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 16TH STREET N have a pool?
Yes, 160 16TH STREET N has a pool.
Does 160 16TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 160 16TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 160 16TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 16TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.

