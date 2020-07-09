Rent Calculator
1519 20th Ave S.
1519 20th Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Location
1519 20th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom 2 Bath with a Brand New Kitchen! - Beautifully updated 4bed 2 bath home with a spacious yard
(RLNE5277247)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1519 20th Ave S. have any available units?
1519 20th Ave S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
Is 1519 20th Ave S. currently offering any rent specials?
1519 20th Ave S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1519 20th Ave S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1519 20th Ave S. is pet friendly.
Does 1519 20th Ave S. offer parking?
No, 1519 20th Ave S. does not offer parking.
Does 1519 20th Ave S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1519 20th Ave S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1519 20th Ave S. have a pool?
No, 1519 20th Ave S. does not have a pool.
Does 1519 20th Ave S. have accessible units?
No, 1519 20th Ave S. does not have accessible units.
Does 1519 20th Ave S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1519 20th Ave S. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1519 20th Ave S. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1519 20th Ave S. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
