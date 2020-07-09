All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 1501 4th Street South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1501 4th Street South
Last updated June 1 2020 at 5:02 PM

1501 4th Street South

1501 4th Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1501 4th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Bartlett Park

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Quaint 3 bedroom 1 bathroom located minutes from Downtown St. Pete and the hospital. Home has fresh carpet and a bonus room/office. Call today to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 4th Street South have any available units?
1501 4th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 1501 4th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
1501 4th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 4th Street South pet-friendly?
No, 1501 4th Street South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1501 4th Street South offer parking?
No, 1501 4th Street South does not offer parking.
Does 1501 4th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1501 4th Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 4th Street South have a pool?
No, 1501 4th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 1501 4th Street South have accessible units?
No, 1501 4th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 4th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 1501 4th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1501 4th Street South have units with air conditioning?
No, 1501 4th Street South does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North
St. Petersburg, FL 33709

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus