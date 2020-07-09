Rent Calculator
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1501 4th Street South
Last updated June 1 2020 at 5:02 PM
1 of 9
1501 4th Street South
1501 4th Street South
·
No Longer Available
1501 4th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Bartlett Park
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Quaint 3 bedroom 1 bathroom located minutes from Downtown St. Pete and the hospital. Home has fresh carpet and a bonus room/office. Call today to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1501 4th Street South have any available units?
1501 4th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
Is 1501 4th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
1501 4th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 4th Street South pet-friendly?
No, 1501 4th Street South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 1501 4th Street South offer parking?
No, 1501 4th Street South does not offer parking.
Does 1501 4th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1501 4th Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 4th Street South have a pool?
No, 1501 4th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 1501 4th Street South have accessible units?
No, 1501 4th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 4th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 1501 4th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1501 4th Street South have units with air conditioning?
No, 1501 4th Street South does not have units with air conditioning.
