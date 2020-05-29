Rent Calculator
Last updated January 20 2020 at 11:08 PM

1501 10TH AVENUE S
1501 10th Avenue South
No Longer Available
Location
1501 10th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Amenities
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
2 bedroom, 1 bath, South St Pete frame home for rent. This property has been recently updated to rent ready condition. accepting section 8/housing vouchers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1501 10TH AVENUE S have any available units?
1501 10TH AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
Is 1501 10TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
1501 10TH AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 10TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 1501 10TH AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 1501 10TH AVENUE S offer parking?
No, 1501 10TH AVENUE S does not offer parking.
Does 1501 10TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1501 10TH AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 10TH AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 1501 10TH AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 1501 10TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 1501 10TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 10TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1501 10TH AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1501 10TH AVENUE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1501 10TH AVENUE S does not have units with air conditioning.
