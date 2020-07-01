All apartments in St. Petersburg
1500 77TH STREET N
1500 77TH STREET N

1500 77th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

1500 77th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Azalea Homes

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath house in S Petersburg. Totally updated home with new flooring and updated kitchen and bathroom. huge back yard, Near to many amenities including beaches, shopping centers, restaurants and much more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 77TH STREET N have any available units?
1500 77TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 77TH STREET N have?
Some of 1500 77TH STREET N's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 77TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
1500 77TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 77TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 1500 77TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1500 77TH STREET N offer parking?
No, 1500 77TH STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 1500 77TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 77TH STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 77TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 1500 77TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 1500 77TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 1500 77TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 77TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1500 77TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.

