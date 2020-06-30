All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:10 AM

1401 21 st South

1401 21st Street South · No Longer Available
Location

1401 21st Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Melrose - Mercy

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Spacious 5 bed 2 bath St Pete Beautiful home - This spacious five bedroom 2 bath St Pete home has beautiful renovations throughout!
This home boasts a Florida room as you first enter , a large open living room /dining room with designer paint and new flooring throughout.Both bathrooms and kitchen have been updated .This home has plenty of closet space , ,a spacious laundry room ,and central ac.
Welcome Home !
Schedule a viewing before it's gone!

HOW DO I GO SEE IT?
To see this home, just give Kara a text or call at 413-218-6319

WHAT ARE YOUR REQUIREMENTS?
You have to have good rental history
No evictions or money owed to a previous landlord for any reason
Income requirements range from 2-3 times the monthly rent
You have to have at least 6 months job history at the same job
Credit and Criminal Background checks are required

APPLICATION FEE?
$50.00 per adult- regardless if married or not. Applications are found on our website at www.MomentumPM.org

HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO KNOW IF I AM APPROVED OR NOT?
It typically takes 24 to 48 hours but you must see the home FIRST!

WHAT IS YOUR DEPOSIT?
The deposit is the same as 1 month's rent.

WHAT ARE THE MOVE IN COSTS?
Application Fees
Security Deposit (Same as Rent)
Full Month's Rent (Any prorated portion will be due the 1st of the following month)
Any pet fees- if applicable

WHAT IS YOUR PET POLICY?
Most of our rentals allow pets. They must be full grown and spayed or neutered. Breed restrictions and Fees apply.

(RLNE5677954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 21 st South have any available units?
1401 21 st South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 21 st South have?
Some of 1401 21 st South's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 21 st South currently offering any rent specials?
1401 21 st South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 21 st South pet-friendly?
Yes, 1401 21 st South is pet friendly.
Does 1401 21 st South offer parking?
No, 1401 21 st South does not offer parking.
Does 1401 21 st South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 21 st South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 21 st South have a pool?
No, 1401 21 st South does not have a pool.
Does 1401 21 st South have accessible units?
No, 1401 21 st South does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 21 st South have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 21 st South does not have units with dishwashers.

