Last updated November 3 2019 at 10:57 AM

1400 Gandy Blvd N Unit 102

1400 Gandy Blvd N · (727) 851-9511
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1400 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Barcley Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1400 Gandy Blvd N Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
ALL NEW-Everything inside this super convenient 2 bedroom, 1.33 bath condo is NEW and fresh - Fantastic, easy commute location. Updated 2-bedroom, 1+ Bath condo in the gated community of Windjammer, just off Gandy Boulevard in St. Petersburg.
It is newly renovated with beautiful floors, granite countertops, new kitchen cabinets and all new appliances! There is an extra vanity with sink and a huge walk-in closet in the master bedroom.
Just take a look at the photographs and you will see what pristine condition it is in! Plus a screened patio.
It has a utility closet, ready for your washer and dryer.
It is unfurnished and available for occupancy NOW!
Sorry, NO PETS!
Association has it's own application process. Application for association is $100.00 per adult and payable to them.
Please call Julie for more information, (727) 440-8108.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5109908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

