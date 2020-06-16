1400 Gandy Blvd N Unit 102

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

ALL NEW-Everything inside this super convenient 2 bedroom, 1.33 bath condo is NEW and fresh - Fantastic, easy commute location. Updated 2-bedroom, 1+ Bath condo in the gated community of Windjammer, just off Gandy Boulevard in St. Petersburg.

It is newly renovated with beautiful floors, granite countertops, new kitchen cabinets and all new appliances! There is an extra vanity with sink and a huge walk-in closet in the master bedroom.

Just take a look at the photographs and you will see what pristine condition it is in! Plus a screened patio.

It has a utility closet, ready for your washer and dryer.

It is unfurnished and available for occupancy NOW!

Sorry, NO PETS!

Association has it's own application process. Application for association is $100.00 per adult and payable to them.

Please call Julie for more information, (727) 440-8108.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5109908)