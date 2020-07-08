1363 15th Avenue South

Amenities

3 bedroom and 1 bathroom house with a spacious floor plan. The floors are laminate throughout the house. A Must See!



Schedule a showing before it's too late!



HOW DO I GO SEE IT?

To see this home, just give Nina a text or call at (813) 419-0938



WHERE CAN I GET AN APPLICATION?

Text your full name and email address to Nina to request an application. Please read the qualifications below and do not apply if you are not qualified.



There is a $75 application fee for the first adult and $50 for each adult after.



HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO KNOW IF I AM APPROVED OR NOT?

It typically takes 24 to 48 hours but you must see the home FIRST!



WHAT IS YOUR DEPOSIT?

The deposit is the same as 1 month's rent.



WHAT ARE THE MOVE IN COSTS?

You will pay first month up front along with your security deposit and a pet fee if applicable. All move in fees must be paid in full before you can move in and must be in the form of a cashiers check or money order.



WHAT IS YOUR PET POLICY?

Most of our rentals allow pets. They must be full grown and spayed/neutered. Breed restrictions apply and there is a one time pet fee.



WHAT ARE YOUR REQUIREMENTS?

You have to have good rental history

Income requirements range from 2.5-3 times the monthly rent

You have to have at least 6 months job history at the same job

Credit and Criminal Background checks are required