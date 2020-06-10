Rent Calculator
All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 135 NE Madison Cir N Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
135 NE Madison Cir N Unit A
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
135 NE Madison Cir N Unit A
135 Northeast Madison Circle North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
135 Northeast Madison Circle North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Amenities
parking
ceiling fan
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Contact Ashtin Brock 727-422-3686 Quiet 5 unit complex, 1 Bedroom, 1 bath tile floors, fresh paint, parking for 1 auto, references required and a minm. credit score of 600 Serious inquires only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 135 NE Madison Cir N Unit A have any available units?
135 NE Madison Cir N Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
What amenities does 135 NE Madison Cir N Unit A have?
Some of 135 NE Madison Cir N Unit A's amenities include parking, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 135 NE Madison Cir N Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
135 NE Madison Cir N Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 NE Madison Cir N Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 135 NE Madison Cir N Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 135 NE Madison Cir N Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 135 NE Madison Cir N Unit A does offer parking.
Does 135 NE Madison Cir N Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 NE Madison Cir N Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 NE Madison Cir N Unit A have a pool?
No, 135 NE Madison Cir N Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 135 NE Madison Cir N Unit A have accessible units?
No, 135 NE Madison Cir N Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 135 NE Madison Cir N Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 NE Madison Cir N Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
