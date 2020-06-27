135 18th Ave S

Amenities

1/2 Duplex 1 mile from Johns Hopkins and Saint Anthony's and just three blocks from Lassing Park. Completely remodeled lower unit includes; stainless steel appliances with Kore workstation kitchen sink, blue pearl granite counter tops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, glazed porcelain bathroom tile and central (mini split) AC. Bonus room can function as home office or guest bedroom.

