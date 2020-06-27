All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 135 18th Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
135 18th Ave S
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

135 18th Ave S

135 18th Ave S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

135 18th Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Old Southeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Lassing Park / Old Southeast - Property Id: 259855

1/2 Duplex 1 mile from Johns Hopkins and Saint Anthony's and just three blocks from Lassing Park. Completely remodeled lower unit includes; stainless steel appliances with Kore workstation kitchen sink, blue pearl granite counter tops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, glazed porcelain bathroom tile and central (mini split) AC. Bonus room can function as home office or guest bedroom.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/259855
Property Id 259855

(RLNE5696961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 18th Ave S have any available units?
135 18th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 135 18th Ave S have?
Some of 135 18th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 18th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
135 18th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 18th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 135 18th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 135 18th Ave S offer parking?
No, 135 18th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 135 18th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 135 18th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 18th Ave S have a pool?
No, 135 18th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 135 18th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 135 18th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 135 18th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 18th Ave S has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North
St. Petersburg, FL 33709

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus