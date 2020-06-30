All apartments in St. Petersburg
1331 56th Ave N

1331 56th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1331 56th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Wood Floors!!! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). The application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1331 56th Ave N have any available units?
1331 56th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 1331 56th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
1331 56th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1331 56th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1331 56th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 1331 56th Ave N offer parking?
No, 1331 56th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 1331 56th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1331 56th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1331 56th Ave N have a pool?
No, 1331 56th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 1331 56th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 1331 56th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 1331 56th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1331 56th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1331 56th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 1331 56th Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

