All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 1330 33rd St. S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
1330 33rd St. S
Last updated August 5 2019 at 10:48 PM

1330 33rd St. S
1330 33rd Street South
·
No Longer Available

Location
1330 33rd Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Amenities
on-site laundry
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
House located close to schools,shopping and bus lines.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1330 33rd St. S have any available units?
1330 33rd St. S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
Is 1330 33rd St. S currently offering any rent specials?
1330 33rd St. S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 33rd St. S pet-friendly?
No, 1330 33rd St. S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 1330 33rd St. S offer parking?
No, 1330 33rd St. S does not offer parking.
Does 1330 33rd St. S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1330 33rd St. S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 33rd St. S have a pool?
No, 1330 33rd St. S does not have a pool.
Does 1330 33rd St. S have accessible units?
No, 1330 33rd St. S does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 33rd St. S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1330 33rd St. S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1330 33rd St. S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1330 33rd St. S has units with air conditioning.
