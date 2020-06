Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Crescent Lake home! Electric, WIFI and Cable included! Wonderful historic Craftsman home with Open porch and front lawn- home has 2 bedroom with one bath totally updated and comes furnished if needed. Rental includes electric and wifi, heat and central AC. This is a multi-family property however entrance is private only shared space is laundry area and parking area.