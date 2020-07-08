1301 12th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705 Thirteenth Steet Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Large 4 bedroom 1.5 bath home Home has a large living room, eat in kitchen 4 large bedrooms, 1 with a half bath and a big yard. Property is located in close proximity to I-275, 16th St, parks and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1301 12TH STREET S have any available units?
1301 12TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.