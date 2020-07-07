Rent Calculator
All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 1230 46th St S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1230 46th St S
Last updated May 15 2020 at 7:35 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1230 46th St S
1230 46th Street South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
St. Petersburg
Location
1230 46th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Childs Park
Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Available May 1st or sooner!!!
Large 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home.
Large back yard
New paint, flooring, etc.
Pet Ok.
Text Randall at 727-403-6681
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1230 46th St S have any available units?
1230 46th St S doesn't have any available units at this time.
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1230 46th St S have?
Some of 1230 46th St S's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1230 46th St S currently offering any rent specials?
1230 46th St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 46th St S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1230 46th St S is pet friendly.
Does 1230 46th St S offer parking?
No, 1230 46th St S does not offer parking.
Does 1230 46th St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1230 46th St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 46th St S have a pool?
No, 1230 46th St S does not have a pool.
Does 1230 46th St S have accessible units?
No, 1230 46th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 46th St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1230 46th St S does not have units with dishwashers.
