Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:00 AM

1228 Upton Court S

1228 Upton Court South · No Longer Available
Location

1228 Upton Court South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Melrose - Mercy

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1228 Upton Court S Available 01/01/20 Cute 2bdrm/1bath row house with large fenced yard ** Section 8 OK** Ready Jan 1st - 1228 Upton Ct S, St Petersburg
$895.00/month
$895.00/Security Deposit
$39.00 Application fee

Cute 2bdrm/1bath Row House
Large front porch
Separate fenced yard
Completely renovated

Near schools, shopping, & beaches with easy access to Airport & Interstate

Rental requirements:
?Stable rental history
?No recent evictions
?Income of 3 times the rent (Unless section 8)
?No recent criminal history
?Decent credit (No landlord debt or delinquent utility accounts)
?Active checking account
?App fee $39/per adult
?Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs:
First & deposit (unless section 8), if applicant doesn't meet all requirements, but is still approved additional deposits may be required.

Pet policy:
Up to two pets allowed per home at owners discretion based on size, weight, & temperament and with a one-time non-refundable minimal $250 pet fee, which can be increased based on size. There will also be a $25/month pet rent. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. **Please ask about breed restrictions**

Easy Qualify
Several homes available
Serious inquiries only.
Drive by first, then call: 727-888-2262

*** All information is deemed reliable but its accuracy is not guaranteed and the viewer should independently verify all information, recent repairs may cause properties to differ slightly from photos. Rents subject to change based upon current market rate***

(RLNE5341758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1228 Upton Court S have any available units?
1228 Upton Court S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 1228 Upton Court S currently offering any rent specials?
1228 Upton Court S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228 Upton Court S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1228 Upton Court S is pet friendly.
Does 1228 Upton Court S offer parking?
No, 1228 Upton Court S does not offer parking.
Does 1228 Upton Court S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1228 Upton Court S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228 Upton Court S have a pool?
No, 1228 Upton Court S does not have a pool.
Does 1228 Upton Court S have accessible units?
No, 1228 Upton Court S does not have accessible units.
Does 1228 Upton Court S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1228 Upton Court S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1228 Upton Court S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1228 Upton Court S does not have units with air conditioning.
