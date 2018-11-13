Rent Calculator
Last updated October 14 2019 at 5:00 PM
1 of 1
1225 9th Avenue South
1225 9th Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Location
1225 9th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1225 9th Avenue South have any available units?
1225 9th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time.
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
Is 1225 9th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
1225 9th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 9th Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 1225 9th Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 1225 9th Avenue South offer parking?
No, 1225 9th Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 1225 9th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1225 9th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 9th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 1225 9th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 1225 9th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 1225 9th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 9th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 1225 9th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1225 9th Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 1225 9th Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.
