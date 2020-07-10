Rent Calculator
12205 4th Street North
Last updated September 27 2019 at 5:06 PM

12205 4th Street North
12205 4th Street North
·
No Longer Available
Location
12205 4th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Wood-style flooring,Community pool,Dishwasher,Plenty of Storage,Blinds
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12205 4th Street North have any available units?
12205 4th Street North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12205 4th Street North have?
Some of 12205 4th Street North's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12205 4th Street North currently offering any rent specials?
12205 4th Street North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12205 4th Street North pet-friendly?
Yes, 12205 4th Street North is pet friendly.
Does 12205 4th Street North offer parking?
No, 12205 4th Street North does not offer parking.
Does 12205 4th Street North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12205 4th Street North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12205 4th Street North have a pool?
Yes, 12205 4th Street North has a pool.
Does 12205 4th Street North have accessible units?
No, 12205 4th Street North does not have accessible units.
Does 12205 4th Street North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12205 4th Street North has units with dishwashers.
