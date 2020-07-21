All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 1147 32ND STREET S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1147 32ND STREET S
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:19 AM

1147 32ND STREET S

1147 32nd Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1147 32nd Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Amenities

w/d hookup
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Cute & simple 2 bedroom 1 bath home for lease. Centrally located near Gibbs High School and close to area shopping.
Washer & dryer hookups for stackable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1147 32ND STREET S have any available units?
1147 32ND STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 1147 32ND STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
1147 32ND STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1147 32ND STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 1147 32ND STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1147 32ND STREET S offer parking?
No, 1147 32ND STREET S does not offer parking.
Does 1147 32ND STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1147 32ND STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1147 32ND STREET S have a pool?
No, 1147 32ND STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 1147 32ND STREET S have accessible units?
No, 1147 32ND STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 1147 32ND STREET S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1147 32ND STREET S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1147 32ND STREET S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1147 32ND STREET S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedroom Apartments
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Apartments
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus