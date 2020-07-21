Rent Calculator
All apartments in St. Petersburg
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1147 32ND STREET S
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:19 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1147 32ND STREET S
1147 32nd Street South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1147 32nd Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Amenities
w/d hookup
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Cute & simple 2 bedroom 1 bath home for lease. Centrally located near Gibbs High School and close to area shopping.
Washer & dryer hookups for stackable.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1147 32ND STREET S have any available units?
1147 32ND STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
Is 1147 32ND STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
1147 32ND STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1147 32ND STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 1147 32ND STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 1147 32ND STREET S offer parking?
No, 1147 32ND STREET S does not offer parking.
Does 1147 32ND STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1147 32ND STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1147 32ND STREET S have a pool?
No, 1147 32ND STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 1147 32ND STREET S have accessible units?
No, 1147 32ND STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 1147 32ND STREET S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1147 32ND STREET S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1147 32ND STREET S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1147 32ND STREET S does not have units with air conditioning.
