1146 Crescent Lake Dr B
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1146 Crescent Lake Dr B

1146 Crescent Lake Drive North · (727) 347-7620
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1146 Crescent Lake Drive North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit B · Avail. Jul 1

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Unit B Available 07/01/20 Charming 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Upstairs Apartment - Property Id: 297722

Nice 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Upstairs Apartment in Highly Desirable Crescent Lake Area. Close to Downtown St. Pete Shops and Restaurants. This Property Features:

*Garage
*Refrigerator
*Stove/Oven
*Water/Trash/Sewer Included
*Balcony
*Washer/Dryer Hookups
*Small pets OK, Breed Restrictions Apply

Rent is $1,075 Per Month with Water/Trash/Sewer Included with $1,175 as the Security Deposit. No Section 8 or County Vouchers. For More Information, Please Contact Our Office at 727-347-7620.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297722
Property Id 297722

(RLNE5846957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1146 Crescent Lake Dr B have any available units?
1146 Crescent Lake Dr B has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1146 Crescent Lake Dr B have?
Some of 1146 Crescent Lake Dr B's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1146 Crescent Lake Dr B currently offering any rent specials?
1146 Crescent Lake Dr B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1146 Crescent Lake Dr B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1146 Crescent Lake Dr B is pet friendly.
Does 1146 Crescent Lake Dr B offer parking?
Yes, 1146 Crescent Lake Dr B does offer parking.
Does 1146 Crescent Lake Dr B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1146 Crescent Lake Dr B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1146 Crescent Lake Dr B have a pool?
No, 1146 Crescent Lake Dr B does not have a pool.
Does 1146 Crescent Lake Dr B have accessible units?
No, 1146 Crescent Lake Dr B does not have accessible units.
Does 1146 Crescent Lake Dr B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1146 Crescent Lake Dr B does not have units with dishwashers.
