1120 Beach Drive Ne

Amenities

carport recently renovated pool tennis court furnished

2 Bed / 2 Bath 1,300sqft. Fantastic Beach Drive Apartment. Near all the action! Completely renovated!



- Fully Furnished One Level Apartment, Full Size Kitchen (Everything is brand new)

- Carport Included, plenty of additional on-street parking

- Cozy, Quite, Very Private, Very Comfortable Condo...Still Smells Brand New!



- Available February 1, 2017

- Month-to-Month Rental

- Perfect for Seasonal Renter



One Block from North Shore Pool, Public Tennis Courts, Westminster Palms Retirement Community, Vinoy Park, Miles of waterfront sidewalks and parks.



Call today, you wont be disappointed!