Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1120 Beach Drive Ne
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1120 Beach Drive Ne

1120 Beach Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1120 Beach Drive Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
tennis court
2 Bed / 2 Bath 1,300sqft. Fantastic Beach Drive Apartment. Near all the action! Completely renovated!

- Fully Furnished One Level Apartment, Full Size Kitchen (Everything is brand new)
- Carport Included, plenty of additional on-street parking
- Cozy, Quite, Very Private, Very Comfortable Condo...Still Smells Brand New!

- Available February 1, 2017
- Month-to-Month Rental
- Perfect for Seasonal Renter

One Block from North Shore Pool, Public Tennis Courts, Westminster Palms Retirement Community, Vinoy Park, Miles of waterfront sidewalks and parks.

Call today, you wont be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 Beach Drive Ne have any available units?
1120 Beach Drive Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 Beach Drive Ne have?
Some of 1120 Beach Drive Ne's amenities include carport, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 Beach Drive Ne currently offering any rent specials?
1120 Beach Drive Ne isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 Beach Drive Ne pet-friendly?
No, 1120 Beach Drive Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1120 Beach Drive Ne offer parking?
Yes, 1120 Beach Drive Ne does offer parking.
Does 1120 Beach Drive Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1120 Beach Drive Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 Beach Drive Ne have a pool?
Yes, 1120 Beach Drive Ne has a pool.
Does 1120 Beach Drive Ne have accessible units?
No, 1120 Beach Drive Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 Beach Drive Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 1120 Beach Drive Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
