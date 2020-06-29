All apartments in St. Petersburg
1117 27TH AVENUE S
Last updated February 19 2020 at 6:23 AM

1117 27TH AVENUE S

1117 27th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1117 27th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Lake Maggiore Shores

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Large 4 bedroom, 1 bath home on deep lot in Lake Maggiore Shores area. Newly renovated with new kitchen, paint, flooring and appliances. Inside laundry hook-ups. Bonus room for den or dining. Central AC. Off-street parking. Storage shed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 27TH AVENUE S have any available units?
1117 27TH AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1117 27TH AVENUE S have?
Some of 1117 27TH AVENUE S's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 27TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
1117 27TH AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 27TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 1117 27TH AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1117 27TH AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 1117 27TH AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 1117 27TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1117 27TH AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 27TH AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 1117 27TH AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 1117 27TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 1117 27TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 27TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1117 27TH AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.

