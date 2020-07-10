111 6th Ave N #11

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/270323c0b7 ---- Available September 15th (currently tenant occupied) for a move in within 30 days Size: STUDIO, approx 500 sf Utiities: Tenant pays all utilities; water is billed using Ratio Utility Billing System Features: New laminate hardwood flooring, newer kitchen appliances, newer window AC unit, blinds, newer ceiling fans and a HUGE closet. Location: One block from downtown in the desirable Historic Old Northeast neighborhood Laundry: On-site Parking: Open street parking One small dog under 30 lbs or cat with $25 pet screening fee, $300 additional deposit for dog/$200 for cat and $25/mo pet rent for dog/$15 per mo for cat. Photo, animal license, current shot records and renter\'s insurance with pet rider for dogs. $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month\'s rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises Utilities billed through ratio utility billing system (RUBS) Maximum Occupancy: One person