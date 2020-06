Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Move-in ready 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom unit in beautiful OLD NE, in walking distance to the waterfront, and Downtown St. Pete with all its restaurants, shopping and nightlife. This move-in ready true house is light and bright, renovated, with an open kitchen and nice-sized bedrooms. In addition to a private patio there is also a fenced, shared backyard. Option to rent car garage below apartment. Don't miss a great opportunity and schedule your showing today!