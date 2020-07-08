All apartments in St. Petersburg
1100 33rd Street South

1100 33rd Street South · No Longer Available
Location

1100 33rd Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 33rd Street South have any available units?
1100 33rd Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 1100 33rd Street South currently offering any rent specials?
1100 33rd Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 33rd Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 1100 33rd Street South is pet friendly.
Does 1100 33rd Street South offer parking?
No, 1100 33rd Street South does not offer parking.
Does 1100 33rd Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 33rd Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 33rd Street South have a pool?
Yes, 1100 33rd Street South has a pool.
Does 1100 33rd Street South have accessible units?
No, 1100 33rd Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 33rd Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 33rd Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1100 33rd Street South have units with air conditioning?
No, 1100 33rd Street South does not have units with air conditioning.

