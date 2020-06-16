10980 Oak Street Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill

Gourmet kitchens with Islands, Private balcony, walk in closets. Many amenities Resort style pool, covered cabanas, fireplace, Weber gas grill, plus picnic areas with charcoal grilling stations, dog park, and 24 hr fitness center. Minutes away from beach access, The Performing and Cultural Arts District, Shopping, Dining and Entertainment. Easy access to Gandy and Howard Frankland Bridges for a short commute to Tampa. Minutes to Downtown St Pete. Contact me today for more information on this and many others. Denise Marino 727-204-5556 Licensed Real Estate Agent. Pictures Are Of The Model



