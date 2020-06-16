All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 10980 Oak Street Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
10980 Oak Street Northeast
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:21 AM

10980 Oak Street Northeast

10980 Oak Street Northeast · (727) 204-5556
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10980 Oak Street Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33702

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 121 · Avail. now

$1,729

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1252 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
Gourmet kitchens with Islands, Private balcony, walk in closets. Many amenities Resort style pool, covered cabanas, fireplace, Weber gas grill, plus picnic areas with charcoal grilling stations, dog park, and 24 hr fitness center. Minutes away from beach access, The Performing and Cultural Arts District, Shopping, Dining and Entertainment. Easy access to Gandy and Howard Frankland Bridges for a short commute to Tampa. Minutes to Downtown St Pete. Contact me today for more information on this and many others. Denise Marino 727-204-5556 Licensed Real Estate Agent. Pictures Are Of The Model

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/10980-oak-st-ne-st-petersburg-fl-33716-usa-unit-121/74d79304-8492-4fe3-8305-5006c8b38af0

(RLNE5628693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10980 Oak Street Northeast have any available units?
10980 Oak Street Northeast has a unit available for $1,729 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 10980 Oak Street Northeast have?
Some of 10980 Oak Street Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10980 Oak Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
10980 Oak Street Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10980 Oak Street Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 10980 Oak Street Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 10980 Oak Street Northeast offer parking?
No, 10980 Oak Street Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 10980 Oak Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10980 Oak Street Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10980 Oak Street Northeast have a pool?
Yes, 10980 Oak Street Northeast has a pool.
Does 10980 Oak Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 10980 Oak Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 10980 Oak Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10980 Oak Street Northeast has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10980 Oak Street Northeast?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity