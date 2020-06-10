Rent Calculator
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1076 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE
Last updated April 18 2019 at 6:07 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1076 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE
1076 Snell Isle Boulevard Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
1076 Snell Isle Boulevard Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Snell Isle
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Awesome 2 bedroom 1 bath Snell Isle home available immediately and waiting for you. Large lot with circular driveway. Super cute. Call to schedule your appointment today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1076 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE have any available units?
1076 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
Is 1076 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE currently offering any rent specials?
1076 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1076 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE pet-friendly?
No, 1076 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 1076 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE offer parking?
No, 1076 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE does not offer parking.
Does 1076 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1076 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1076 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE have a pool?
No, 1076 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE does not have a pool.
Does 1076 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE have accessible units?
No, 1076 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1076 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1076 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1076 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1076 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE does not have units with air conditioning.
