All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 1076 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1076 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE
Last updated April 18 2019 at 6:07 AM

1076 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE

1076 Snell Isle Boulevard Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1076 Snell Isle Boulevard Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Snell Isle

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Awesome 2 bedroom 1 bath Snell Isle home available immediately and waiting for you. Large lot with circular driveway. Super cute. Call to schedule your appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1076 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE have any available units?
1076 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 1076 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE currently offering any rent specials?
1076 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1076 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE pet-friendly?
No, 1076 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1076 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE offer parking?
No, 1076 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE does not offer parking.
Does 1076 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1076 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1076 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE have a pool?
No, 1076 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE does not have a pool.
Does 1076 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE have accessible units?
No, 1076 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1076 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1076 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1076 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1076 SNELL ISLE BOULEVARD NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus