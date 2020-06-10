106 22ND AVENUE SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

This private and luxurious 6 bedrooms/5½ bath 1940s custom ranch home is located on an over-sized corner lot in the historic Old Southeast neighborhood just south of downtown St. Petersburg.



The spacious master suite includes a claw foot tub, separate steam shower, 3-closets and a bar and opens directly onto the pool deck in your privacy fenced backyard pool, saltwater Jacuzzi and recreation area surrounded by lush mature foliage.



You can relax and enjoy your bohemian backyard sanctuary or take the 2 block walk to the waterfront & Lassing Park.



You can visit downtown St. Petersburg and an impressive array of dining and entertainment opportunities are only 1.5 miles away as well as easy access to the interstate, airports and Tampa or you can take the short 13 mile drive to our world famous beaches on the Gulf of Mexico.



Regardless of what you do when you get here, your home away from home awaits your arrival!