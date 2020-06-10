All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 106 22ND AVENUE SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
106 22ND AVENUE SE
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:10 PM

106 22ND AVENUE SE

106 22nd Avenue Southeast · (727) 637-7180
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

106 22nd Avenue Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Old Southeast

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$12,500

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 6 Bath · 4485 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This private and luxurious 6 bedrooms/5½ bath 1940s custom ranch home is located on an over-sized corner lot in the historic Old Southeast neighborhood just south of downtown St. Petersburg.

The spacious master suite includes a claw foot tub, separate steam shower, 3-closets and a bar and opens directly onto the pool deck in your privacy fenced backyard pool, saltwater Jacuzzi and recreation area surrounded by lush mature foliage.

You can relax and enjoy your bohemian backyard sanctuary or take the 2 block walk to the waterfront & Lassing Park.

You can visit downtown St. Petersburg and an impressive array of dining and entertainment opportunities are only 1.5 miles away as well as easy access to the interstate, airports and Tampa or you can take the short 13 mile drive to our world famous beaches on the Gulf of Mexico.

Regardless of what you do when you get here, your home away from home awaits your arrival!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 22ND AVENUE SE have any available units?
106 22ND AVENUE SE has a unit available for $12,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 22ND AVENUE SE have?
Some of 106 22ND AVENUE SE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 22ND AVENUE SE currently offering any rent specials?
106 22ND AVENUE SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 22ND AVENUE SE pet-friendly?
No, 106 22ND AVENUE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 106 22ND AVENUE SE offer parking?
Yes, 106 22ND AVENUE SE does offer parking.
Does 106 22ND AVENUE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 22ND AVENUE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 22ND AVENUE SE have a pool?
Yes, 106 22ND AVENUE SE has a pool.
Does 106 22ND AVENUE SE have accessible units?
No, 106 22ND AVENUE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 106 22ND AVENUE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 22ND AVENUE SE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 106 22ND AVENUE SE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity