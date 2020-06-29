All apartments in St. Petersburg
1053 55th Ave. N.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

1053 55th Ave. N.

1053 55th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1053 55th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703

Amenities

w/d hookup
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
JUST REDUCED! 3/2 home - spacious kitchen, lots of storage with yard - Kitchen has lots of cabinet space and storage. Quiet street. Close to I-275. Easy access to downtown St. Petersburg and Tampa.Spacious master bedroom and master bath. Brand new everything - renovated. Large fenced backyard - fenced on each side of the house and there is an opening in the fence in the back yard to take the trash out. Home features a driveway and carport, W/D hook-ups in the house, central A/C and plenty of ceiling fans. Block construction, so it will be energy efficient! Located near 4th Street shopping and dining, and desirable Northeast High School.

(RLNE5517631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1053 55th Ave. N. have any available units?
1053 55th Ave. N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1053 55th Ave. N. have?
Some of 1053 55th Ave. N.'s amenities include w/d hookup, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1053 55th Ave. N. currently offering any rent specials?
1053 55th Ave. N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1053 55th Ave. N. pet-friendly?
No, 1053 55th Ave. N. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1053 55th Ave. N. offer parking?
Yes, 1053 55th Ave. N. offers parking.
Does 1053 55th Ave. N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1053 55th Ave. N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1053 55th Ave. N. have a pool?
No, 1053 55th Ave. N. does not have a pool.
Does 1053 55th Ave. N. have accessible units?
No, 1053 55th Ave. N. does not have accessible units.
Does 1053 55th Ave. N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1053 55th Ave. N. does not have units with dishwashers.
