1053 55th Ave. N.

Amenities

w/d hookup carport recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

JUST REDUCED! 3/2 home - spacious kitchen, lots of storage with yard - Kitchen has lots of cabinet space and storage. Quiet street. Close to I-275. Easy access to downtown St. Petersburg and Tampa.Spacious master bedroom and master bath. Brand new everything - renovated. Large fenced backyard - fenced on each side of the house and there is an opening in the fence in the back yard to take the trash out. Home features a driveway and carport, W/D hook-ups in the house, central A/C and plenty of ceiling fans. Block construction, so it will be energy efficient! Located near 4th Street shopping and dining, and desirable Northeast High School.



