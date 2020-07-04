All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:31 AM

1044 18th St S

1044 18th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

1044 18th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Melrose - Mercy

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Cute 3bdrm/1bath House ** Section 8 OK ** Ready Now - 1044 18th St S, St Petersburg
$1,195.00/month
$1,195.00/Security Deposit
$39.00 Application fee

Cute 3bdrm/1bath House
Shady front porch
Eat in Kitchen
Large, partially fenced back yard
Plenty of parking

Near schools, shopping, & beaches with easy access to Airport & Interstate

Rental requirements:
?Stable rental history
?No recent evictions
?Income of 3 times the rent (Unless section 8)
?No recent criminal history
?Decent credit (No landlord debt or delinquent utility accounts)
?Active checking account
?App fee $39/per adult
?Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs:
First & deposit (unless section 8), if applicant doesn't meet all requirements, but is still approved additional deposits may be required.

Pet policy:
Up to two pets allowed per home at owners discretion based on size, weight, & temperament and with a one-time non-refundable minimal $250 pet fee, which can be increased based on size. There will also be a $25/month pet rent. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. **Please ask about breed restrictions**

Serious inquiries only.
Drive by first, then call: 727-888-2262

*** All information is deemed reliable but its accuracy is not guaranteed and the viewer should independently verify all information, recent repairs may cause properties to differ slightly from photos. Rents subject to change based upon current market rate***

(RLNE5697381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

