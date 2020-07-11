1023 9th Ave S

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

CALL: John Murphy 727-828-8658 or EMAIL: jmurphy@bhhsflpg.com

Rent: $1,150.00 / Deposit: $1,175.00

$50.00 non refundable Application Fee per adult.

Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow with fenced yard! This home has been revamped inside and out with laminate flooring, updated kitchen, and updated bathroom. This home also features a spacious front porch, open living room, family room, and dining room with high ceilings, spacious spilt plan bedrooms, and indoor laundry room. Close to many amenities such as I-275, the Central Ave corridor, hospitals, university, museums, parks, the Sundial, and plenty more dining & entertainment venues!

Tenant to pay $125.00 Tenant Processing Fee prior to move in.

15lb pet allowed with owner approval and non-refundable pet fee. Pet application process involved. Quarterly pest control included.