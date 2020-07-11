All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated April 12 2020 at 7:55 AM

1023 9th Ave S

1023 9th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1023 9th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
CALL: John Murphy 727-828-8658 or EMAIL: jmurphy@bhhsflpg.com
Rent: $1,150.00 / Deposit: $1,175.00
$50.00 non refundable Application Fee per adult.
Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow with fenced yard! This home has been revamped inside and out with laminate flooring, updated kitchen, and updated bathroom. This home also features a spacious front porch, open living room, family room, and dining room with high ceilings, spacious spilt plan bedrooms, and indoor laundry room. Close to many amenities such as I-275, the Central Ave corridor, hospitals, university, museums, parks, the Sundial, and plenty more dining & entertainment venues!
Tenant to pay $125.00 Tenant Processing Fee prior to move in.
15lb pet allowed with owner approval and non-refundable pet fee. Pet application process involved. Quarterly pest control included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 9th Ave S have any available units?
1023 9th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1023 9th Ave S have?
Some of 1023 9th Ave S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 9th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
1023 9th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 9th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1023 9th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 1023 9th Ave S offer parking?
No, 1023 9th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 1023 9th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1023 9th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 9th Ave S have a pool?
No, 1023 9th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 1023 9th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 1023 9th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 9th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1023 9th Ave S has units with dishwashers.
