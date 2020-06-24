Check out this remodeled home with separate garage w/ washer & dryer and large fenced in back yard. The home features tile floor throughout, 2 beautiful bathrooms. The rent is $1,450 per month with one months security.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1022 8TH AVENUE S have any available units?
1022 8TH AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.