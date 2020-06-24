All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated March 26 2020 at 11:58 PM

1022 8TH AVENUE S

1022 8th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1022 8th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Check out this remodeled home with separate garage w/ washer & dryer and large fenced in back yard. The home features tile floor throughout, 2 beautiful bathrooms. The rent is $1,450 per month with one months security.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 8TH AVENUE S have any available units?
1022 8TH AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1022 8TH AVENUE S have?
Some of 1022 8TH AVENUE S's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1022 8TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
1022 8TH AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 8TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 1022 8TH AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1022 8TH AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 1022 8TH AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 1022 8TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1022 8TH AVENUE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 8TH AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 1022 8TH AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 1022 8TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 1022 8TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 8TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1022 8TH AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.
