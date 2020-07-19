1015 Alhambra Way South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705 Lakewood Estates
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rent this beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath just down the street from St. Pete Country Club. You will love the upgrades in the kitchen plus new appliances. New carpet, freshly painted, makes it move in ready. Don't miss out call today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1015 ALHAMBRA WAY S have any available units?
1015 ALHAMBRA WAY S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.