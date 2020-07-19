All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1015 ALHAMBRA WAY S

1015 Alhambra Way South · No Longer Available
Location

1015 Alhambra Way South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Lakewood Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rent this beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath just down the street from St. Pete Country Club. You will love the upgrades in the kitchen plus new appliances. New carpet, freshly painted, makes it move in ready. Don't miss out call today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 ALHAMBRA WAY S have any available units?
1015 ALHAMBRA WAY S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1015 ALHAMBRA WAY S have?
Some of 1015 ALHAMBRA WAY S's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 ALHAMBRA WAY S currently offering any rent specials?
1015 ALHAMBRA WAY S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 ALHAMBRA WAY S pet-friendly?
No, 1015 ALHAMBRA WAY S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1015 ALHAMBRA WAY S offer parking?
Yes, 1015 ALHAMBRA WAY S offers parking.
Does 1015 ALHAMBRA WAY S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 ALHAMBRA WAY S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 ALHAMBRA WAY S have a pool?
No, 1015 ALHAMBRA WAY S does not have a pool.
Does 1015 ALHAMBRA WAY S have accessible units?
No, 1015 ALHAMBRA WAY S does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 ALHAMBRA WAY S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1015 ALHAMBRA WAY S has units with dishwashers.
